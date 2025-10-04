Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.