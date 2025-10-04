Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.62 Billion Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,243,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 82,787 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,618,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,097,407 shares of company stock valued at $714,378,504 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NVDA opened at $187.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.15. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $191.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

