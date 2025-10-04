Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,848 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $857,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,963,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,747,929 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.