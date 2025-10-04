Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,013 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,040,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,054,000 after buying an additional 1,377,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after buying an additional 5,147,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,214,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,810,000 after buying an additional 3,091,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,817,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after buying an additional 204,942 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,155,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,616,000 after buying an additional 944,340 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

