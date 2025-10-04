Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 183.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 42,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 10.7%

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,842.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,648.00 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,778.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,786.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, White Mountains Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

