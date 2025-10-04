Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 120.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 106,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,250.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 111,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 82,576 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

