First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 550,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 280,749 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,777,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $138.82.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.