First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,800 shares, a growth of 296.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRI. Fortitude Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $438,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 18,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 86,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

