First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,800 shares, a growth of 296.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $15.33.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.