First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

