FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.69. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $158.93.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $807,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,237.76. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $445,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,479,918.47. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,500 shares of company stock worth $15,493,610 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

