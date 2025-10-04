Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $127.56 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.89 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

