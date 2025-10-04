Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 31.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

