FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,016 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

