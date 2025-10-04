GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,134,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,370,000 after purchasing an additional 936,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,814,000 after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,745,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,705,000 after purchasing an additional 202,973 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,412,000 after purchasing an additional 181,086 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

DSGX stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.77. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

