GAMMA Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Tanger Inc. $SKT

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 8,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Tanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tanger news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $607,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,182.10. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Stock Performance

SKT stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.02 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Tanger in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tanger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

