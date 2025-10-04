GAMMA Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,646.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 937.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 181.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 214.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.2%

PZZA stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.48 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.42%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

