GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. $ASH

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 93.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ashland by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 2,736.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ashland by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $48.64 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $88.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%.The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ashland from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

