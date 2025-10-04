GAMMA Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,584,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 310,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 187,398 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 882,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 183,503 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 587.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 200,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 171,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 539.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 159,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $52.20 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.27%.The firm had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

