GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,058,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,819,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,822,000 after buying an additional 507,101 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 988,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,790,000 after buying an additional 475,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,121,000 after buying an additional 409,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

