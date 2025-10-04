Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 3,511.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

