Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Stock Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter worth $85,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $27.82 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

