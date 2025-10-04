General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8%

GD opened at $343.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.91 and its 200-day moving average is $294.12. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $345.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

