Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Grows Position in Visa Inc. $V

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 141,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,740,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $349.90 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $641.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

