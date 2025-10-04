Genesis Private Wealth LLC Sells 263 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Genesis Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total value of $384,838.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,832 shares in the company, valued at $22,120,428. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,955,168. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ META opened at $710.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $753.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.82. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

