Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $710.56 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $753.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.82.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total value of $387,088.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,666.72. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total value of $384,838.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,120,428. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,955,168. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

