Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 187.8% in September

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,300 shares, an increase of 187.8% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ALTY opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is a positive change from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

