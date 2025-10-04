Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 187.8% in September

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,300 shares, an increase of 187.8% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of ALTY opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $12.19.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is a positive change from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
