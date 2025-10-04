Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the August 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of AQWA opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. Global X Clean Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

About Global X Clean Water ETF

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

