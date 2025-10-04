GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 156,900 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the August 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZZ. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZZ opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.40 and a beta of 2.84.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

