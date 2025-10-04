Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after acquiring an additional 821,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,133,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,293,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,507,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HealthEquity by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,021,000 after buying an additional 169,337 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $564,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,604.16. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $88.59 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.72.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

