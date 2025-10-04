Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNQ opened at $91.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

