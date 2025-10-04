Greenleaf Trust Buys 318 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.10.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $177.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.70.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

