Greenleaf Trust Buys 590 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $32,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Albemarle by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $113.91.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.