Greenleaf Trust Cuts Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Corpay were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Corpay by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.21.

Corpay stock opened at $288.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.02 and a 12-month high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.34.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

