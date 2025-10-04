Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $179.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.98.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,484. This represents a 43.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,186 shares of company stock worth $9,647,471. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

