Greenleaf Trust Has $314,000 Stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,369,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,711,000 after acquiring an additional 86,601 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,144,000 after purchasing an additional 750,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,442,000 after purchasing an additional 595,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,265,000 after purchasing an additional 544,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.5%

TAP stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

