Greenleaf Trust Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amcor were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. CX Institutional bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amcor by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 95,314 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 464,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 158,082 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 54,855.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 603,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

