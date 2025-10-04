Greenleaf Trust Has $346,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,304,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,828,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,995 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,384,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Coterra Energy



Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

