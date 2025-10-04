Greenleaf Trust Has $421,000 Position in LKQ Corporation $LKQ

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in LKQ were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LKQ by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,003,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,384,000 after purchasing an additional 771,829 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,011,000 after buying an additional 2,678,964 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,891,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,077,000 after buying an additional 528,350 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,692,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,616,000 after acquiring an additional 187,713 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 258.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,562,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288,048 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $31.36 on Friday. LKQ Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

