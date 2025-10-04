Greenleaf Trust Invests $312,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.96 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

