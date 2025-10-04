Greenleaf Trust Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Shopify were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Shopify by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $161.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $162.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.59.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

