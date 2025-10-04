Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 175,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $123.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $129.15.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.