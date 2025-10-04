Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 13,675.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $287,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 82.1% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 42.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 308,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HAL opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

