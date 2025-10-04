Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stake in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2,658.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 242,353 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in First Horizon by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,072.50. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,663 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE FHN opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. First Horizon Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.The business had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.