Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in argenex SE $ARGX

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in argenex were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in argenex by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in argenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in argenex by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in argenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on argenex in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,070.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 price target on argenex in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 price target on argenex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

argenex Price Performance

argenex stock opened at $800.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46. argenex SE has a 12 month low of $510.05 and a 12 month high of $803.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $702.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.08.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenex Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

