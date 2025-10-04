Greenleaf Trust Sells 114 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 7,796.0% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.01. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

