Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,705 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,118,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,096,000 after purchasing an additional 924,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,727,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,790,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,226,000 after purchasing an additional 283,454 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,068,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,491,000 after acquiring an additional 376,654 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,262,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,083,000 after purchasing an additional 707,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Zephirin Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 553,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,651. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

