Greenleaf Trust Sells 256 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 63.5% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after buying an additional 63,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.99 and a 200-day moving average of $181.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.96.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

