Greenleaf Trust Sells 570 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4,393.9% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.87.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.4%

OXY opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

