Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Hawkins Price Performance

Hawkins stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.30 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

