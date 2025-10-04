HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,825,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,886,000 after buying an additional 220,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,210,000 after buying an additional 37,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,848,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,124,000 after buying an additional 366,134 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $192,231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,377,000 after buying an additional 311,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,325.05. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,156 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $105.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 750.60 and a beta of 1.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

